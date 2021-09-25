A fund set up to honour Newmarket-born Second World War codebreaker Bill Tutte has awarded three more scholarships in his name.

Eighteen year olds George Wood, Blake McAdam and Leo Saiu-Bell will each receive £3,000 from the Bill Tutte Alborada Trust Scholarship over the next three years to help them with their studies.

George will be reading maths and computer science at Jesus College, Oxford, Leo is heading to University College London to read maths and Blake will be reading maths at the University of York. They bring the number of local students supported by scholarship funding to nine and follow in the footsteps of Josh Evans (University of Bath), Emma Rooney (University of Exeter), Tia Lowman (Liverpool University), Matt Timmons-Brown (University of Edinburgh), Adriana Fisher (University of Bristol), Luke Beardsmore (University of St Andrews) and Tom Bidewell (University of Warwick).

Bill Tutte scholarship awards

The scholarship scheme was set up to support outstanding local candidates just as Bill Tutte won a scholarship to the Cambridge County High School for Boys while a pupil at Cheveley Primary School, and a further scholarship to study at Trinity College, Cambridge. To be considered students must be studying either maths or computer science.

Bill Tutte committee chairman and Journal content editor Alison Hayes said: “George, Blake, and Leo, were all excellent candidates and we felt through their academic achievements to date they all deserved the support of the scholarship fund.”

