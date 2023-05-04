Three people were hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision outside Kentford last night.

The incident occurred around 7.20pm.

Two cars – a white Audi A1 and a grey Audi A4 – collided with one-another along the B1506, at the Boy’s Grave Crossroads.

The collision occurred at the Boy's Grave Crossroads last night. Credit: Google Maps

Three people sustained injuries in the crash.

<!--iframe-->

The driver of the white vehicle, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured, while the driver of the grey Audi, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries.

The passenger in the grey car, a woman in her 40s, sustained injuries that are believed to be life-changing.

All three were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.

Among those attending the scene were fire crews, East of England Ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance workers.

Any witnesses to the collision, the prelude to the incident, or persons with potentially relevant dashcam footage are urged to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting CAD 365 of 3 May.

A report can be filed on Suffolk Constabulary’s website, or by calling 101.