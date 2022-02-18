A child was knocked over by a group of dogs in Newmarket and sustained a bump to the head, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The incident happened between 5pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday at the playing fields off Adastral Close.

A mother was walking towards the footpath at the top of the college playing field with her two children, one in a pram and a three-year-old walking beside her.

Playing fields near Adastral Close, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

As they got to the path three unaccompanied dogs ran past them from the Millbank area.

As they reached the preschool the dogs ran back towards them, knocking the three-year-old child over and jumping up at the pram.

The child sustained a bump to his head in the incident.

The dogs, two of which were described as being greyhounds or similar, then ran off. There was no apparent owner in sight.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Newmarket Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting reference 10118/22.