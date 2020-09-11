The tatty and unkempt state of many of Newmarket’s streets and public areas will be top of the agenda on Monday as town councillors try to come up with a plan to do something about it.

Residents are clearly frustrated that nothing appears to be being done to make the town more presentable and town councillors too have expressed their concerns that the service level agreement it has with West Suffolk District Council, under which its pays for town maintenance services, is not value for taxpayers’ cash.

On Monday, members of the Neighbourhood Plan committee will be looking at a variety of photographs taken all around the town, taken by members of its public realm group, some of which appear on today’s front page, and trying to come up with ways of tackling the problem.

The former bus shelter in Fred Archer Way, Newmarket, which has been in a dilapidated state for weeks.

But many of the issues will be the responsibility of the district and county authorities and individual property owners.

The former bus shelter in Fred Archer Way has been in a dilapidated state for months. The Journal, having ascertained it was the responsibility of West Suffolk Council, contacted the authority to ask what it planned to do about it.

In July a spokesman said: “We have inspected the site and we will be carrying out interim works over the next few weeks.” The site has not been touched.

A shopping trolley abandoned at the start of the Yellow Brick Road in Newmarket.

The putrid drain at the Exeter Road end of the Yellow Brick Road cycle and foot path is a another problem which a combination of councils and Anglian Water have failed to resolve.

Residents pass through an ornamental gate, which cost £15,000, only to be greeted by the site of a drain filled with stagnant water and debris, like the shopping trolley which has languished there over the past week.

In Palace Street, the town’s historic heart, home to the racing musuem, Nell Gwyn’s cottage and the soon to re-built Rutland Arms hotel extension, the rear of some properties fronting the street frequented by tourists have been allowed to become overgrown and weed-ridden.

Last month, Newmarket mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys, together with fellow councillors Chris O’Neill and Andrew Appleby, took matters into their own hands and cleaned the Newmarket sign on the A142 approach into the town because they were fed up of requests to the county council to do it falling on deaf ears.

The town council is hoping that residents will join it in a concerted volunteer effort to clean up the town.