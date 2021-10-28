Newmarket residents, who have campaigned for a residents’ parking zone, now have the chance to see the scheme implemented.

Members of around 900 households in the All Saints area of the town, will next month be asked whether they support the scheme which could cost them around £60 a year for a parking permit with the money helping to pay for enforcement.

Newmarket Town Council has given its backing to the consultation, which is the result of the work done by its parking working group, which included councillors and residents.

All Saints Road Newmarket and All Saints car park. Picture by Mark Westley

It was set up in June last year, in response to residents’ concerns that they were struggling to find somewhere to legally park close to their homes and were getting parking tickets as a result of the civil parking enforcement which was introduced 18 months ago.

The working group implemented its own survey which showed residents were likely to back the introduction of a parking zone.

Cllr Douglas Hall, one of the councillors involved with the group, said: “I would encourage residents to have their say on the consultation which, with sufficient support, could see the first residents’ parking scheme implemented in Newmarket next year.”

The idea of the scheme is to prevent spaces being taken up by town centre visitors and workers keeping them free for residents.

Mark Walsh, director for operations at West Suffolk Council, which has been working closely with the town council on the scheme, said: “Together with the town council we have formally commissioned the county council, as highways authority to carry out the necessary formal engagement required.

“It does require the majority of residents in favour in order for this to go ahead. The consultation starts on November 8 and I would urge residents to make their views known.”

The consultation will run until December 5.

