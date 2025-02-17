Welsh legend Tom Jones will make his triumphant return to a Suffolk stage later this year.

The singer, known for hits including ‘What’s New Pussycat?’, ‘Delilah’, ‘Sex Bomb’ and ‘It’s Not Unusual’, will headline Newmarket Racecourses on August 1 as part of his Defy Explanation tour.

This is his first time playing on the stage since 2021, having spent much of 2024 on a global tour.

Tom Jones will play Newmarket Racecourses in August. Picture supplied

The award-winning pop, R&B and soul artist has sold more than 100 million records during his six decade career.

Sir Tom said: “Performing live is the centre of my life and I’m really pleased to be returning to Newmarket Racecourse to play to such a welcoming audience.

“The Jockey Club Live shows are exciting dates in my calendar. The fans really enjoy the day, so they are always sensational.

“I can’t wait to spend a summer’s evening with everyone this August.”

Newmarket Racecourses often host some of the biggest names in pop, with recent headliners including Olly Murs, Busted and Becky Hill.

Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses and international director, said it was a delight to welcome Sir Tom back to Newmarket.

She added: “His sold-out 2021 show goes down in Newmarket history as one of our favourites, with generations of fans dancing the night away to his unrivalled catalogue of hits.

“We would advise you to act fast to secure your ticket to see him this Summer.”