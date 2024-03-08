A flood-hit section of the A14 has been hailed as the seventh best thing to do in the area – according to some tongue in cheek reviews on Tripadvisor.

Drivers affected by the extensive flooding on the eastbound carriageway, near Newmarket, have taken a lighter approach to the issue by leaving sarcastic comments on a recently set-up Tripadvisor page.

Titled ‘The Newmarket Puddle’, the page has accumulated more than 50 reviews, with one saying it’s a great place to spot traffic cones and another wishing they had put on a wetsuit.

Drivers affected by A14 flooding have left tongue in cheek reviews on Tripadvisor. Picture: Tripadvisor

More than 12 million litres of water have been removed from the carriageway between junctions 37 and 38, which has caused disruption since mid-February.

With one of three lanes still closed, motorists have taken to the review site to share their experiences of the ‘most visited attraction in Newmarket’.

One comment said: “It feels like this attraction has been there forever. Hard to believe it’s only a few weeks old.

“Great access via A11 and A14 but be warned queues can be long at peak times.

“Improvement ideas would be perhaps some boat rentals for a nice peaceful paddle.”

Another said: "You can easily spend five hours fully appreciating this feat of modern engineering.”

The flooding on the eastbound carriageway has caused disruption since mid-February. Picture: National Highways

One said: “Spectacular views, better than any other attraction of this type in Suffolk!

“Queues might be long but certainly worth the wait! Next time we’ll be taking our canoe with us.”

“Forget horses, this is the most talked about and most visited site in Newmarket,” said one road user.

Another review left a one star rating, which said: “Place been recommended as good for fishing.

“Spent over there 12hrs with my rods and not even one catch, but take away food was lovely from the burger boat.”