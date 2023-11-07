Tools were stolen from two vans in Newmarket.

The incidents were in Paddocks Drive, with the first between 11pm on Sunday, November 5 and 7.30am on Monday, November 6.

An angle grinder was stolen and a garage damaged after an attempted break-in.

Paddocks Drive in Newmarket. Picture: Google

In the second incident, a side door of a van was damaged and a petrol cutter as well as a masonry cutter were stolen. The theft was at some point between 3pm on Sunday, November 5 and 8am on Monday, November 6.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting crime references 37/64712/23 and 37/64737/23.