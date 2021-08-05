Top jockey William Buick married his long-time partner, Jane Duncan, in Cheveley on Sunday.

The nuptials came at the end of a week which saw the 33 year old crowned leading jockey at the Glorious Goodwood meeting during which he rode seven winners, including Suesa, winner of the King George Qatar Stakes and Wonderful Tonight, victorious in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes.

The wedding was held at Cheveley’s 13th century St Mary’s Church, near the couple’s home, which they have been renovating for the past two years, and where they hosted a daytime reception for 60 guests and an evening party for 40.

William and Jane with son Thomas. Pictures by Tom Halliday

Special guest at the wedding was the couple’s two-year-old son Thomas, who was page boy, with flower girls two-year-old Darcey Sics and Millie Le Butt, who is one.

Maid of honour was Melissa Sics with best man, the bridegroom’s close friend and fellow Godolphin retained jockey, James Doyle.

The bride’s dress was by Israeli fashion and wedding dress designer Pnina Tornai and came from designer bridal boutique Blush and Ivory in London’s Kensington.

Her bouquet came from the Botantical Alchemist Flower Farm run by Imogen and Diana Hall at Westley Waterless whose seasonal flowers are all hand grown from seed and bulb.

First jockey to Godolphin’s Newmarket trainer, Charlie Appleby, William Buick won the Derby for Sheikh Mohammed’s racing and breeding operation in 2018 and finished third in this year’s Blue Riband on Hurricane Lane, on whom he went on to win both the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Paris.

Last month he was aboard Godolphin’s Adayar when the colt became the first Derby winner for 20 years to follow up in the King George and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

The couple have not yet planned a honeymoon and the bridegroom was in action racing at Kempton on Monday, when he was beaten by one of the guests at his wedding, jockey Hayley Turner.

