Adults and children alike will enjoy a 90-minute behind-the-scenes tour, by foot and coach, to hear about the history of the stud and the work that goes into producing future champions.

You’ll also enjoy a close-up view of the mares with their newborn foals, as well as yearlings and stallions, in the paddocks.

This year, visitors can see a new addition to the roster for 2022, the stallion Lope Y Fernandez, a Champion Sprinter and the only son of the leading sire Lope De Vega in the UK. Other top stallions, including Time Test and Aclaim, will be on view, too.

Visitors meet a foal at The National Stud

Set in 500 acres, The National Stud is the UK’s only commercial thoroughbred stud open to the public.

Founded by William Hall Walker in 1915 in response to a shortage of thoroughbred stallions for the cavalry and racing, The National Stud has bred multiple champions of the world’s top horse racing events.

And with a fresh new look, the Wavertree Coffee Shop will be open from breakfast to afternoon tea to cater for your hunger pangs.

Mare and foal at The National Stud

The tours are booked through Discover Newmarket and are available from February 18 on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays until the end of October and cost £15 per person or £35 for a family (two adults, two children). Private tours are available at other times for a supplementary £50 fee on top of standard ticket prices. Group tours can also be arranged.

And to make a day off it, the tour can be combined with a visit to the nearby National Horse Racing Museum (adults £15, under 16s free).

Mare and foal at The National Stud

See discovernewmarket.co.uk.