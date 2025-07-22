Newmarket is set to provide a right royal welcome for the King and Queen when they visit the town today.

Residents are being invited into the High Street, which will be closed to traffic for the duration of the royal visit.

According to Newmarket Town Council, King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to arrive around noon.

The King and Queen who are set to visit Newmarket today. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

“We are inviting members of the public to arrive in the High Street from 11am and line the pavements to welcome their majesties to Newmarket,” said Charlotte O’Reilly, the council’s events manager.

“We are looking forward to an exciting visit and memorable event for Newmarket and hope that as many local residents as possible are able to attend and represent the town.”

Free parking is going to be made available at The Severals and at Tattersalls for those coming in to the town to greet the royal visitors.

The visit, for which details have not been publicly released, will represent a new chapter in Newmarket’s illustrious royal history as the town prepares to welcome another reigning monarch.

Earlier this year the Queen became patron of Newmarket’s British Racing School having visited the Snailwell Road complex, which is also home to the town’s Pony Academy, as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations in 2023.

She has also followed in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law by becoming patron of the town’s National Horseracing Museum.