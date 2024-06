Plants and produce have been stolen from allotments in Newmarket.

Thieves targeted the Field Terrace Road allotment site between 6pm on Monday and 4pm on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police.

Thieves targeted the Field Terrace Road allotment site in Newmarket between 6pm on Monday and 4pm on Tuesday. Picture: Google and istock

The crime reference is 37/32887/24.