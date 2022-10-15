In celebration of its historic ties to a local delicacy, a Suffolk town has welcomed its first ever sausage festival.

Sausage-themed fun and entertainment will take place from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, November 5 in Newmarket.

The event will take place during the weekly Saturday market at the Market Square car park, with a variety of sausage-themed stalls alongside resident traders.

The event takes place in Newmarket's Market Square. Picture: Mark Westley

Whilst Newmarket is famed for its horse racing, the Newmarket sausage has been a traditional treat to take home from the races since Victorian times and is so highly regarded that it’s the traditional prize for the winner of Newmarket’s oldest horse race, the Town Plate.

Locally produced sausages are an established favourite of the Royal family, with local butcher, Musk’s, holding a Royal Warrant for its recipe.

A weekly consignment of sausages used to get sent to Balmoral and the Queen Mother regularly picked some up on her journeys between Sandringham and London.

Powters Butchers will be offering free sausage tastings made from the family recipe, which has earned it multiple Great Taste awards. Picture: Mark Westley

Local restaurants and cafes will be adding specially created sausage dishes to their menus in the week before the event, giving visitors the full experience.

Family fun and entertainment will be available with free activities for children including a sausage pan race, which will go under starter’s order of the festival’s fun character Mr Sausage.

Powters Butchers will be offering free sausage tastings made from the family recipe, which has earned it multiple Great Taste awards.

The festival will take place on Saturday, November 5. Picture: Mark Westley

The Tailor Trailer will also be there with a hot dog but with a creative twist, devised especially for the Festival.

There will also be a variety sausage dishes to try, with free recipe cards. All the key ingredients to make the dishes will be available to purchase from the market and there’s even a chance to win them in the festival tombola.

Prizes have been donated by various market traders, along with Powters and Tennant’s (suppliers of Musk’s sausages) Butchers.