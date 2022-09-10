Junctions 37 and 38 of the A14 could soon be the subject of further roadworks as long-term solutions are sought for traffic in the area.

The bridge at junction 37 and the neighbouring A142, Fordham Road, in Newmarket have been the focus of repair and maintenance work for the last 18 months, causing significant disruption.

The Department of Transport agreed to assess the area after MP Matt Hancock raised the issue after holding discussions with the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, which highlighted traffic problems around the junctions.

142 roadworks, meet Homebase car park Fordham Road.Roadworks which have been in place for many months are causing growing frustration among local residents with potholes, noise and debris on the road..Town Councillor Julian Ferries. Picture by Mark Westley.

The department released a statement which said: “Running parallel to wider strategic work and evidence collated to date, National Highways has identified a number of locations across the network where there is a need for early feasibility studies for improvements.

“This includes Junctions 37 and 38 of the A14, where the company is undertaking a short study. This early assessment work will identify the nature of current and future problems on these sections of the network.

“National Highways will be delivering an improvement to junction 37 shortly, which will include installation of traffic signals at the top of the eastbound off slip. This work is developer-funded and fulfils a planning condition that National Highways recommended to the planning authority associated with a development on the Newmarket side of the junction.”

Mr Hancock said: “I welcome these improvements and support further research into where more work is required on our transport network. It’s a fantastic step forward and investment in our regional infrastructure is essential.

“I will continue speaking to the Transport Secretary, as well as all the other relevant authorities, to not only raise any issues, but to fight for better funding and improved transport infrastructure for West Suffolk.”

Roadworks at junction 37 and on the A142 are due to be completed in November, and further works to resurface Fordham Road and the roundabout beside Burger King are to begin later that same month.