Drivers in Suffolk are facing five months of roadworks and delays on the A14, with closures in place from next week.

Essential maintenance work is due to be carried out between junctions 33 and 37 from March 8 until the end of July and will see a new drainage system, road studs and safety barriers installed. Areas of the road will also be resurfaced.

Traffic will be diverted off the A14 and through Newmarket town centre while full closures are in place.

Traffic will be diverted through Newmarket town centre while full closures are in place. Picture: Phil Fuller

Lane closures will be in place in both directions during this time, and will remain closed 24 hours a day until works are completed.

To block off the affected lanes, the stretch of road will be closed between 9pm and 4am on weeknights until March 19.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed from March 8 to 12 and the following diversion routes will be in place:

Lane closures on the A14 will last until July 30. Picture: Phil Fuller

At junction 33, eastbound traffic will be diverted on to the A10 Ely Southern Bypass and the A142 before rejoining the A14 at junction 37

Eastbound traffic wanting to join the A14 at junction 35 will be asked to follow the A1303, A1304 and A142 before rejoining the A14 at junction 37

Northbound traffic on the A11 will be diverted off the road at Six Mile Bottom via the A1304 before rejoining the A11 at junction 38

Northbound traffic on the A11 wanting to join the A14 will be diverted on to the A1304 and the A142 before being able to join the A14 at junction 37

Night closures will be in place on the westbound carriageway from March 15 until March 19, with the following diversions in place:

Westbound traffic on the A14 will leave at junction 37, and follow the A142 and Ely Bypass before joining the A14 at junction 33

Southbound traffic on the A11 will be diverted at junction 38 of the A14, and will have to follow the A1304 before rejoining the A11 at Six Mile Bottom

From Monday until July 30, lane 3 of both A14 carriageways between junctions 33 and 37 will be closed, with drivers warned to expect delays.

Highways England confirmed that more closures will be introduced in June, with details of these expected to be released in the coming months.

