Newmarket's town councillors have renewed their objection to plans to build a McDonald's after the fast food giant re-submitted downscaled proposals.

The company, known globally for the Big Mac and Ronald McDonald, has asked West Suffolk Council to approve its plans for a smaller outlet than it originally planned.

It originally won permission to build a two storey restaurant in Willie Snaith Road along with a Costa Coffee outlet, but the coffee company pulled out leading to McDonald's changing its mind about the future of the site.

McDonald's in Newmarket's Willie Snaith Road

But Newmarket Town Council's planning committee renewed their objection to the drive-through at its meeting on Monday, and called on the outlet not to be built.

Cllr Michael Jefferys, mayor of Newmarket, said under the recently adopted neighbourhood plan the entrances to the town should be attractive.

"This building would not be an enhancement to the area," he told town council planners. "We have concerns that it borders a playing field which in time we would expect to develop for community sports use and therefore we feel we must reject to this proposal."

Land in Willie Snaith Road which will soon be a McDonald's Picture: Dan Barker

But, in a decision which was backed by the committee, he added: "If it should happen to be granted, we would like to negotiate with McDonald's about a more suitable building on that site."

Cllr Rachel Hood seconded the proposal. "We didn't work on the neighbourhood plan for five years to have it ignored," she said.

But Cllr Andy Drummond warned that the two storey unit, which they were given planning permission for in June last year, would represent their fall back position.

What Newmarket's Willie Snaith Road drive through will look like, according to McDonald's planners.

"I think we should accept this smaller development, it's probably more in keeping with our town," he said.

Last week a McDonald's spokesman told the Journal that the drive-through is expected to be serving burgers by the end of 2021.

The proposal will now be decided by West Suffolk Council, who, as the local planning authority, have the power to approve or reject proposals.

