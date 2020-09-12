Town councillors agreed they want to do their best to put on a Newmarket Christmas event for residents within Covid-19 imposed guidelines.

Members of the authority’s community and leisure services group heard when they met on Monday, that a number of neighbouring larger councils had already cancelled Christmas events.

Festive events put off because of the virus, and the government enforced guidelines, include the popular Christmas market held in Bury St Edmunds which was cancelled by West Suffolk Council in March.

Christmas tree at Newmarket's Bill Tutte Memorial, in the High Street, last year. Picture by Mark Westley.

Newmarket's town councillors agreed to press ahead with the hire of an ice rink and Alpine-style huts for a Christmas event in the memorial hall gardens on Saturday December 12.

The cost will be just over £11,500, but only deposits will be paid at this stage and they would be carried forward to future events if government guidelines were to force a cancellation.

