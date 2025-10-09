Councillors at a specially convened meeting tonight are expected to reject a proposed scheme to redevelop the Icewell Hill, Churchill Court and Regents Court flat complexes in Newmarket.

A statement set to be agreed by Newmarket Town Council calls on housing association Flagship, which is behind the proposal known as the Rowley Drive Masterplan, to rethink the scheme particularly its inclusion of multi-storey buildings.

“We are concerned that such a large significant regeneration project now appears to risk replicating similar high-rise accommodation presenting a visual blight, out of scale with its neighbours and in time will develop similar social problems,” said the statement.

Newmarket's Icewell Hill flats which are at the centre of a proposal to redevelop the Rowley Drive area

“We are also concerned about the proposed increase in density of dwellings per hectare from two times to three times the norm (263 to 440 units), particularly being achieved through the use of tower blocks.

“More preferable would be lower-level housing, including provision for disabled such as bungalows, with an improved street scene and incorporating the benefits of a town centre location including for active travel.”

A working group of town councillors examined the Flagship proposals to formulate a response.

This was initially discussed by members of its planning committee on Monday when some additions were made and will be discussed by the full council tonight.

Consultations with current tenants was due to start this week with Flagship organising public exhibitions at the memorial hall on October 21 and October 25.

But councillors are likely to ask for a revised scheme submitted for public consultation replacing the tower blocks with houses with a maximum of three storeys overlooking green spaces and gardens where possible which they said would be more appropriate both for scale and for household wellbeing.

“Residents’ wellbeing and mental health is paramount so tower blocks with the potential for isolation, as highlighted during Covid, dependency on unreliable lifts, lack of individual personal space for children, pets, etc in our view do not provide the reality or quality for community living,” said the statement.

Newmarket MP Nick Timothy Nick Timothy has written to Flagship Housing to emphasise the need to listen carefully to Newmarket’s residents and elected representatives in redeveloping the estate.

He said the masterplan that has already been produced was not fit for purpose and called for the process of consultation to begin again, bringing the whole community into the process.

“My own view is that the final plan must have a good number of homes with a density that is sensible for a town of Newmarket’s size,” he said.

“Residents must also have their own space and gardens, and there must be a clear delineation between public and private space because this is what helps to cut crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Tonight’s meeting is due to start at 6.30pm and is open to the public.