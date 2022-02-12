Newmarket is planning three days of celebration to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a community street party in Palace Street set to be one of the highlights.

The monarch, through her love of thoroughbred racing and breeding, has maintained strong links with the town throughout her 70-year reign and that association will be celebrated in style over the four-day bank holiday weekend in June with the lighting of a beacon, a special High Street parade and event at The Severals, and a Jubilee community lunch, which will take the form of a street party in Palace Street and a sports day with traditional events like sack and egg and spoon races, held in the paddocks of the National Horseracing Museum, which the Queen officially opened during her last official visit to the town in November 2016.

Newmarket Town Council has set aside £10,000 to help towards the cost of the celebrations which will get under way on Thursday, June 2, with a Royal proclamation read by the town crier at the Bill Tutte memorial and, at 9.45pm, a beacon will be lit at The Severals with refreshments including Jubilee Tart served.

Her Majesty The Queen's visit to The National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art in Newmarket.

On Friday, June 3, there will be a High Street parade to The Severals where attractions will include funfair rides, a children’s archery competition, inflatables and music.

Sunday, June 5, will be a day of street parties and local celebration with Palace Street chosen as the venue for the street party event planned by the town council and the National Horseracing Museum.

On Monday, members of the town council’s community services committee agreed that, as part of the celebrations, red, white, and blue, bunting would be put up in the High Street and also agreed to consider proposals to refurbish and restore the town’s iconic Jubilee clock tower as a permanent commemoration of the Queen’s milestone.