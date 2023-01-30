Abbeygate Cinema is joining forces with The Moving Cinema to bring a unique film experience to a Suffolk town.

Over the February half term holiday, Newmarket will have a mobile cinema with daytime and evening showings.

The lorry will be parked on the grounds adjacent to Severals Sports Field & Pavilion and will run from Wednesday, February 9 through to Sunday, February 19.

The moving cinema will be making its way to Newmarket in February. Picture: Abbeygate Cinema/The Moving Cinema

The Moving Cinema is an articulated lorry, with a fully heated and air conditioned trailer.

When parked, the trailer unit transforms into a fully enclosed cinema auditorium in which the audience sit to watch the film or presentation.

Chris Peters, Associate Manager of The Moving Cinema said: "We're delighted to have the opportunity of bringing our mobile cinema to Newmarket and give the good people of the town a quality cinema experience they are currently missing.

"Our mobile cinema is fully heated and air conditioned, with full digital projection and surround sound facilities, and of course is fully accessible.

"We'll bring a varied programme of mainstream, family and arthouse film titles, as well as showcase some 'Screen Arts' productions from the theatre, opera and ballet world. There will truly be something for everyone."

Info and booking information can be found at bit.ly/the_moving_cinema

The event is supported by The Newmarket Charitable Foundation who are working with The Jockey Club to explore the feasibility of renovating The Subscription Rooms to become a cinema venue for the town in the future.