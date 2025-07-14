295 Exning Road, in Newmarket, to become four-bedroom HMO
A town home will become a four-bedroom HMO after plans were approved.
Mr Valy Stan’s proposals to convert 295 Exning Road, in Newmarket, from a residential property to a ‘small house of multiple occupation’ were granted by West Suffolk Council on Friday.
The two-storey house is part of a terrace.
The bedrooms, which are all designed for single occupancy, will be spread equally across the two floors and all have private bathrooms.
It will have a shared kitchen and dining area.
Planners said the proposals constituted a permitted development and raised no issues with the application.
The largest bedroom, on the top floor, will have studio facilities.