A town home will become a four-bedroom HMO after plans were approved.

Mr Valy Stan’s proposals to convert 295 Exning Road, in Newmarket, from a residential property to a ‘small house of multiple occupation’ were granted by West Suffolk Council on Friday.

The two-storey house is part of a terrace.

295 Exning Road, in Newmarket, will become a four-bedroom HMO. Picture: Google Maps

The bedrooms, which are all designed for single occupancy, will be spread equally across the two floors and all have private bathrooms.

It will have a shared kitchen and dining area.

Planners said the proposals constituted a permitted development and raised no issues with the application.

The largest bedroom, on the top floor, will have studio facilities.