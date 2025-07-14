Home   Newmarket   News   Article

295 Exning Road, in Newmarket, to become four-bedroom HMO

By Ross Waldron
Published: 13:08, 14 July 2025
 | Updated: 13:47, 14 July 2025

A town home will become a four-bedroom HMO after plans were approved.

Mr Valy Stan’s proposals to convert 295 Exning Road, in Newmarket, from a residential property to a ‘small house of multiple occupation’ were granted by West Suffolk Council on Friday.

The two-storey house is part of a terrace.

295 Exning Road, in Newmarket, will become a four-bedroom HMO. Picture: Google Maps
The bedrooms, which are all designed for single occupancy, will be spread equally across the two floors and all have private bathrooms.

It will have a shared kitchen and dining area.

Planners said the proposals constituted a permitted development and raised no issues with the application.

The largest bedroom, on the top floor, will have studio facilities.

