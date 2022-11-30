Work has started on a restoration project for Newmarket’s iconic clock tower to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 year reign.

A survey of the historic landmark was commissioned by the town council in 2018 when it was recommended to carry out an extensive programme of cleaning, repair and conservation of the stonework, brickwork, masonry and roof tiling, application of a protective coating and sealant to the ironwork and clock face and restoration of damaged and missing panes of stained glass – at an estimated cost of £77,000.

Town mayor Cllr Philippa Winter said the work, which started last week with the erection of scaffolding around the tower, would not cover all the items earmarked by the 2018 survey but, following a site visit with the specialist contractors, the most important parts of the project would be carried out now, with a second phase possible at a later date.

Newmarket Clock Tower under refurbishment. Picture: Mecha Morton

Cllr Winter said it was hoped that the current work would be completed in February.

“Apparently people have been on social media saying that it is being knocked down. I am happy to confirm that this is not the case,” she added.

The mayor declined to say how much the work was costing.

“It has been through the council and been approved,” she said. “The public will find out what is has cost when it is finished.”

Originally constructed to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee in 1887, the landmark was officially unveiled in front of a large crowd of townsfolk in 1890.

It was constructed, mainly in red brick, by local builder Richard Arber and funded by the people of the town through voluntary contributions.

The clock itself was made by Smith of Derby and paid for by racehorse trainer Charles Blanton.

Built in the Gothic style, the tower has a tiled pyramid roof which will be repaired under the current building programme and the broken and missing stained glass windows will also be repaired or replaced.

A plaque marking Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June will be placed on the Clock Tower, which already has a frieze with the inscription 1837 Jubilate Victoriae 1887.