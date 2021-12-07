Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy reportedly took photos of girls who were getting changed in a leisure centre in Newmarket.

Two girls were in a mixed changing room at Newmarket Leisure Centre on Exning Road at about 5pm on Sunday when they noticed what they believed to be juvenile male hand come under the cubicle and take photos of them both with a mobile phone whilst naked.

The suspect was described as wearing blue and white striped sliders.

Newmarket Leisure Centre. Picture Mark Westley

If anyone knows who was responsible, they should contact Newmarket police on 101, quoting crime number 37/68958/21 or 37/68951/21.

Alternatively, email Nicholas.Chapman@suffolk.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.