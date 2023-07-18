A town library has been targeted by young people who have been verbally abusing staff, tipping over tables and riding bikes inside and around the building.

In one incident of anti-social behaviour, Newmarket Library, which is in the Guineas Shopping Centre, was forced to shut early and police have urged parents to work with officers with the summer holidays fast approaching.

The first incident was on Saturday, July 15 between 10am and noon when a group of youths rode around the Guineas and the library.

Newmarket Library is in The Guineas Shopping Centre

The next day, between 12.45pm and 1pm, youngsters verbally abused staff at the library and refused to leave.

Local PCSO Bill Butcher said: “This type of behaviour is unacceptable and unfair to both staff and other users of the service and the people doing this are certainly not representative of young people in the town.

“With the summer holidays almost here, we hope parents will work with officers to prevent this type of behaviour recurring.”

Anyone who has any information should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime references 37/41118/23 or 37/41302/23.