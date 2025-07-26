Newmarket’s streets have been transformed into a giant chessboard this summer with a racing twist.

Eight striking, hand-carved wooden chess pieces form a new public art trail across the town centre.

It was launched on Saturday at the National Horseracing Museum when two horse-head sculptures were carved by chainsaw artist Kim Neith Thompson, of Neith Art and Sculpture, which designed the trail and the four-foot sculptures.

Kim Neith Thompson, of Neith Art and Sculpture, with Natalie Robinson, manager of Newmarket BID, Tracey Harding, chief executive of Discover Newmarket and Charlotte O'Reilly, Newmarket Town Council's events manager

They blend chess with the rich heritage of horseracing, drawing on local architecture, equine symbolism and the stories that define the home of the sport.

Each of the public art trail sculptures re-imagines traditional chess roles from a Newmarket perspective where knights are horses with purpose, kings and queens echo local legacy and pawns have been carved with designs from members of the local community.

The museum organised a design competition and, on Saturday, two of the three winners were there to see their special pieces ready to go on public display.

Janet Jeacock whose design features on one of the carved chess pieces

A theatre actress in her younger days, Janet Jeacock's design featured a theatre mask

Janet Jeacock whose experiences as a wartime evacuee inspired her design

Naomi Jeacock, the youngest daughter of competition winner Janet, with the piece bearing her mother's design

Seven-year-old Gethin Davies, a pupil at Newmarket’s All Saints’ primary school is autistic and non-verbal.

His design, which was first worked out in clay, featured string, a hand print and a Lotus biscuit and his chosen motto was ‘Stringinmyhand’.

His father Lyndon said: “It was really nice to see Gethin so engaged with this activity which he could do alongside his peers. He really enjoyed working with the clay.”

And his mother Andrea added: “His string, which is the subject of the artwork, goes everywhere with him and sometimes gets in the way, so this is a design that is unique to him. We were looking forward to seeing the finished piece.”

Eleven-year-old Nell Duck, a pupil at Ditton Lodge primary school, featured a flower, a heart, a music note and an acorn in her design, all of which were used by the artists, along with her motto ‘cheeseandquackers’.

Six-year-old Charlotte Fountain and her three-year-old sister Beatrix getting ready to head out on the trail

The chess pieces now feature in a town trail

The pieces are all carved with symbols

All the symbols have particular heraldic meanings like this eagle

Eleven-year-old Nell Duck with her winning design inspired by nature

Gethin Davies, seven, with his parents Lyndon and Andrea

The original design Gethin came up with was first fashioned in clay

“I had lots of fun making my design out of clay and have been really excited to see it on the chess piece in Newmarket town. My motto was personal to me, and there was a clue in my name.”

Ninety-three-year-old Janet Jeacock was not able to attend Saturday’s launch as she had been unwell, but one of her daughters, Naomi, was there to represent her.

A regular at Newmarket Day Centre, Janet, whose late husband was local journalist Michael Jeacock, called upon her wartime memories and her theatre background to come up with her design.

“I was born in Sheffield in 1932. When war broke out, I was evacuated to Canada along with my four sisters as Sheffield was heavily bombed due to the steelworks there. The five of us travelled alone by boat in a convoy. One of the boats was torpedoed and sunk. We expected to be there six months, but it ended up being six years,” said Janet.

“After school I became a theatre actress. In those days we performed in the evenings and during the day we rehearsed for the following week’s play. The picture is of me when I was in theatre. Later in life I appeared in some television programmes, including Lovejoy with Ian McShane which was set and filmed in and around Suffolk.

“I chose to make a maple leaf and a boat to represent my wartime evacuation and the mask reflects my days in theatre. I am delighted that my design was chosen as the winner.”

The public art trail is the result of a partnership between Discover Newmarket, Newmarket Town Council and Love Newmarket BID, and continues the theme of Horseplay, the current exhibition at the museum which explores the history of racing games.