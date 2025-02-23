Objections have been raised to proposals to turn a derelict stable block in the centre of Newmarket into a mosque.

Members of Newmarket Town Council’s development and planning committee discussed the application by the Newmarket Islamic Community Centre for its premises at the former Five Bells pub in St Mary’s Square when they met on Monday.

Committee members Rachel Hood and John Harvey, together with ward councillor Kevin Yarrow, had been shown around the site prior to the meeting.

The former Five Bells pub in St Mary's Square which is now the Newmarket Islamic Cultural Centre where a new mosque is being planned for a derelict stable block

According to the applicant the growing Muslim community in Newmarket required additional communal space and the premises would provide suitable accommodation for its current and future needs and give the stables building, which members were told was in a derelict state, a new lease of life.

It would have a single storey extension to accommodate a mimbar or pulpit for the Imam to lead the daily ritual prayers.

However, the Jockey Club had raised objections to the plan namely that no parking was being provided and that unauthorised parking was affecting access to the neighbouring Saville House stables.

The stable’s owner and former trainer Willie Musson, told committee members: “It appears that the Islamic centre has outgrown its present site and needs to find a new venue where there is room for parking and the other facilities they are requiring.

“We understand that over 500 people a day visit the mosque on a regular basis from Ely, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill amongst other towns and villages.

“The junction at the foot of Mill Hill and Rowley Drive is already dangerous for cars, horses and pedestrians so we do not need more traffic in this area.

“Saville House has been a racing yard since the mid 1800s and it is imperative for racehorses to have a quiet environment to perform well.”

He said noise was also an issue with the former beer garden of the pub having been concreted over to provide an outdoor space for prayers.

“Judging by the noise the prayer leader must be using a microphone and amplifier. On one occasion the noise was very loud and went on all day until midnight and restarted at 4am.”

Cllr John Berry said noise was an issue and would need to be mitigated while Cllr Jo McHugh suggested the renovated stables could be sound-proofed as a condition of planning consent.

Councillors agreed that while they welcomed the proposal to restore a derelict building they would object on grounds of parking and the effect the development would have on a neighbouring stable yard.

The historic pub was bought by the Newmarket Islamic Cultural Centre in 2018.

The most recent plans include toilets and an ablution area in a single story building which connects the stables to the neighbouring ChristChurch and is currently used for storage.