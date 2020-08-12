Tributes have been paid to Coral Pritchard-Gordon, long time partner of Newmarket Royal trainer Sir Michael Stoute, and co-founder of the town branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, who has died after a long illness.

Mrs Pritchard-Gordon, who was 73, died on Tuesday at the Bury Road home she and Sir Michael shared. She had been ill for 11 months after developing a brain tumour that was cancerous and inoperable.

Her life-long friend, El Minton, with whom she grew up in Ireland, said: “She never gave up and she never stopped thanking people for their kindness. Up until Christmas there was hope and she was so positive going up and down to London every day for three months for treatment.”

Coral Pritchard-Gordon pictured on Newmarket Heath with the Queen, Sir Michael Stoute and John Warren, the Queen’s racing manager.

The daughter of Paddy Harbord, founder of the Curragh Bloodstock Agency, and niece of Champion Hurdle and Irish Oaks winning jockey, Aubrey Brabazon, she married Gavin Pritchard-Gordon in 1970 two years before he started training at Shalfeet, in Bury Road. They later moved to nearby Stanley House.

The couple, who had two sons, eventually split and, for more than 30 years, Mrs Pritchard-Gordon had been with Sir Michael and a familiar face by his side on Newmarket Heath and at racecourses in Britain and all over the world.

Her knowledge of racing made her an integral part of his racing operation and a popular figure with all his owners including the Queen.

Coral Pritchard-Gordon with members of the Newmarket branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society watch as trainer William Haggas and jockey Frankie Dettori present the Cambridge Centre for Myelin Repair with a cheque of £20,000 which was raised at its Question of Sport event in November 2018

“She was amazing with everyone in the yard,” said Mrs Minton. “She knew everyone and never stopped doing things for other people. All she has done all her life was to think of other people.”

And it was that thoughtfulness for others that, more than 40 years ago, saw her co-found with Sally Hindley, the Newmarket branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, which not only helped local people suffering with the condition but raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for research into the crippling illness.

Selina Boyce, of the Newmarket branch, said: “She has always been hands-on in every respect of the branch’s work, nothing was too difficult, nothing too messy, in other words whatever the job, she was there to do it.

Over the years she was instrumental in raising awareness of MS in our area as well as raising huge sums of money to support the branch and its members as well as important research in Cambridge.

“Coral was truly inspirational in every possible way.What you saw was what you got. She had, what can only be described as, that famous magical Irish charm which bewitched all comers, lowborn or highborn;she never changed. She made everyone feel welcome.

"She put everyone at ease.She could get people to do things for her beloved charity which anyone else would have found impossible.Her fund-raising abilities were second to none. And her fun-raising capability was right up there with the best of them.”