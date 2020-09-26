Newmarket MP Matt Hancock has thrown his support behind the Love Newmarket Business Improvement District (BID) as it works to help its members deal with huge challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Hancock met BID manager Paul Brown and he briefed him on what the retail organisation had been doing over the past months to support its members and the plans it had going forward.

“It was great to catch up with Matt,” said Mr Brown, who took over as BID manager last September. “Since April the BID has provided members with complementary floor stickers and sneeze guards while keeping them well informed of the latest government guidelines through the weekly emails.

BID manager Paul Brown with Newmarket MP Matt Hancock.

“It has also launched the Shop Local, Save Our High Street campaign supported by both the Newmarket Journal and Newmarket Flyer to encourage locals to support the high street and preserve it for the future.”

The meeting comes at a key time for Love Newmarket as it is set to release the first draft of its new its ambitions for another five year term.

“Matt fully supports Love Newmarket as we prepare for our re-election early next year,” said Mr Brown.

Established in July 2016, and currently chaired by John Morrey, the BID is an organisation run for local businesses by local businesses. It covers a defined area of the town where its team works to improve the trading environment and identifies additional projects and services that develop the town centre.

It charges an annual levy based on the rateable value of business premises over £3,000 within the BID area, through which its aims to raise £1.2 million in the course of its five-year term.

Next year will see a referendum to decide whether it continues for another five years.

