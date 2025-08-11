A town museum will host an ‘Equine Games’ event at the weekend.

The National Horseracing Museum, in Palace Street, Newmarket, will kick off festivities at 10.30am on Sunday with a round of arena polo.

This is a fast-paced equestrian ball game with the aim of scoring goals into the opponent’s goal.

A game of horseball will be part of the festivities as the 'Equine Games' at The National Horseracing Museum, in Newmarket, on Sunday. Picture: Ryan Hewitt

After this, there will be vaulting – gymnastics and dance on horseback – at 11.30am before some mounted games at 1pm.

Finally, there will be horseball from 2pm, which the museum described as ‘like high-speed netball but on horseback’.

Alongside the main arena events guests can try their hand at an equine sport, including ‘stick and ball’ on the ground or a ride on the racehorse simulator.

Visitors can meet the resident ex-racehorses and there will a range of refreshments on offer.

Entrance to the event is included with museum admission at £15 for adults while children under 16 go free.