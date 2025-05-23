A Soham pub has been celebrating after being named rural pub of the year by the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Paul Jopson, who with his fiancée Kayla Smith have been the friendly faces behind the bar at The Carpenters Arms for nearly three years, said he was delighted to win the award, which was presented by local MP Charlotte Cane, who used the pub as a base when campaigning ahead of last year’s general election.

Paul co-owns the Brook Street pub with Robert Barnes and is proud of its growing reputation as a community hub.

Carpenters Arms landlord Paul Jopson receives his award from MP Charlotte Cane

“We have a real community feel,” said Paul. “It’s a place where everyone talks to each other, everyone is welcome and if you are a stranger when you come in I guarantee you won’t be for long.”

Steven Spencer, committee member for Ely and District CAMRA, said: “For its ales, for its very warm welcome, for its contribution to the community, the branch made the award to the Carpenters Arms in Soham. The branch notes that having three ales on tap every day of the year demands considerable effort, a loyal following and a commitment to excellence.”

Paul said the pub was proud of its traditional feel and had two darts, pool and dominoes teams as well as cribbage and a golf society. It also organises social events including a popular music and beer festival, the third renewal of which will be held in the pub’s garden in August.

Sarah Coops and Kerry Knight with Fordham Royal British Legion Club chairman Barry Parr receive their award from Will Smith of CAMRA

“I admire the big pub chains but some of their pubs can be quite soul-less,” said Paul.

“Our staff engage with our customers. They are our friends. If we don’t see a regular for a while we find out of they are alright. We look after each other and we hope to be here doing just that for many years to come.”

The branch also recognised the district’s thriving local clubs and awarded the club of the year to the Royal British Legion Club in Fordham.

“For those who have not been, why not?” said Steven.

“For pool, for darts, for family friendly drinking, for excellent ale and a wide range of other offerings we are proud to recognise the Fordham club against stiff competition in our area.”

The club has also raised thousands of pounds for local good causes by organising and hosting special events including those organised for the Just George fund.

The overall pub of the year was The Drayman’s Son, in Ely, owned by Three Blind Mice Brewery, which was also named city pub of the year and cider pub of the year.

It was commended for its wide range of high-quality real ciders always on tap, excellence in cask ale, showcasing many small and independent brewers and its contribution to the community.