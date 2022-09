More news, no ads

A Suffolk road is closed this evening due to a crash.

Rowley Drive in Newmarket is closed in both directions due to a collision.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Please avoid ROWLEY DRIVE #Newmarket as it is closed due to an RTC #988 pic.twitter.com/wd3GpvVJ6P — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) September 27, 2022

Two fire engines from Newmarket were called to the scene at 5.52pm.

The AA Traffic Map is showing that traffic is start to build in the area.