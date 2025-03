A town road has been closed in both directions following reports of an altercation involving a number of people.

Police were called to the incident in High Street, Newmarket, at 3.40pm today.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

High Street, in Newmarket, has been shut in both directions after officers received reports of an altercation involving a number of people. Picture: Google Maps

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.