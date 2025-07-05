From a mother of an autistic son, who has drawn on her own experiences to support local families with neurodiverse children, to a woman who has been the driving force behind a special academy which has given thousands of schoolchildren the chance to ride ponies and care for them.

Just two examples of Newmarket’s community heroes who were honoured at a special awards ceremony hosted by the Jockey Club on Tuesday.

It turned out to be a very special night for Penny Taylor, the winner of the special recognition award recognising her outstanding contribution to the community notably through the Newmarket Pony Academy which she was instrumental in establishing at the British Racing School back in 2020 and now provides opportunities for over 500 young people a year to experience the chance to spending time with and ride ponies.

The pride of the Newmarket community - award winners and runners-up

And three of those youngsters Bella and Jasmine Macleod and Jessie Kerrigan were surprise guests at the awards to help present Penny - who is UK charities manager for Godolphin - with her award.

She thanked Godolphin’s founder, Sheikh Mohammed for giving her the opportunity to make a difference to the lives of the area’s young people.

“I feel very fortunate and privileged to be in a position where I can work on projects like the pony academy,” she said, “and to be able to work with some amazing people who have helped me deliver them.”

June Curtis, right, with Shirley Collen

Shirley Anderson, centre, with husband Michael and nominator Rebecca Lovell

Emma Joy-Staines, centre, with her supporters

Jane Buick, wife of top jockey William Buick, was the winner of the diversity award. The couple’s son Thomas is autistic and she was nominated, for helping to build understanding of the condition.

An emotional Mrs Buick said: “They say it takes a village to raise a child, in this case it takes a town and I would like to say a big thank you to Newmarket and the people who always say yes and are all so incredible and supportive.”

She also thanked Kettlefields primary school for its work with Thomas. “It has been our saviour,” she said.

Paul Greenwood receives his award from Olympian Callum Wilkinson

The Newmarket Community Awards, now in their fifth year, were the brainchild of Alan Shand who, since the first event back in 2021 has, with his wife Christine and members of committee of sponsors, overseen the growth of the initiative which is backed by a host of town organisations including the Jockey Club, Newmarket Town Council, Godolphin, the Racing Centre, Tattersalls, the British Racing School, the Newmarket Equine Hospital, Tesco and the Newmarket Journal.

The award categories included caring, volunteering, fundraising, diversity and serving the public, with nominations made by residents of the town and its neighbouring communities.

Presenting the winners were Bob Champion, Moulton Olympic walker Callum Wilkinson and Robert Rous, vice Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk.

Fund-raiser winner was Paul Greenwood whose tireless efforts were said to have transformed the town branch of the Royal British Legion.

Penny Taylor with her award and graduates of the Newmarket Pony Academy, Bella and Jasmine Macleod and Jessie Kerrigan

Friends of Newmarket Day Centre Heather Monks, Nigel Wright, Patrick Creagh-Coen and Caroline Sykes

Accepting his award Mr Greenwood said just four years ago the branch was going to fold with just a few members left. “We have come along way in three years,” he said.

His citation said membership had surged to 88 which could be attributed to his tireless efforts.

He had organised a well attended monthly breakfast club which encourages members to socialise as well as educational outreach programmes in schools.

Community organisation winner Lightwave Vanda Silva, the Rev Diane Grano, Alison Earl and Maxine Casey

Jane Buick, centre, with Suzanne Dickens, Alicia Gadsby, and Sarah Duncan

Runner-up in the category were the Friends of Newmarket Day Centre, a group which it was said for decades had been dedicating their time and energy to fund raising.

They were nominated by Sarah Fellowes, widow of Robert Fellowes, for Jockey Club Agent, who said: “I have seen first hand the impact of the Friends’ work.

“Their dedication and passion have not only benefited those in need but have strengthened the bonds within our community.”

Winner of the superserver award was Mary Sheridan, teaching assistant at St Louis Catholic Academy for more than 50 years.

“She is the nurturing role model that both the youngest and oldest pupils trust and turn to for help,” said her nominator.

Superserver Mary Sheridan with her daughter Claire and son Edward

Runners-up were Kim Coward and Ella Mackay who have run The Rocking Rabbit for more than 20 years and regularly raise funds for Great Ormond Street children’s hospital.

The neighbourhood/carer award went to Shirley Anderson, a foster carer whose nominator said she worked tirelessly for the residents of Newmarket’s Studlands Park estate supporting her husband local councillor Michael.

Emma Joy-Staines, co-founder of the amputees’ charity Steel Bones got a huge cheer when she accepted the inspirational award.

“She is a ray of sunshine,” said her nominator.

With her husband Leigh Emma saw there was a lack of support for those with specific needs and they created their own support network which now helps some 1,400 amputees worldwide.

“We have only just begun and there is lots more to do,” she said.

Veteran volunteer June Curtis was named winner of the volunteer category for her efforts championing the chair-based class at Newmarket’s Racing Centre over the past few years.

She also organises a monthly coffee morning and fundraisers for the centre at her own expense raising hundreds of pounds. Runner-up in the category was Cassie Byford leader in charge of the 6th Newmarket Brownies.

The community organisation award went to Red Lodge-based Lightwave which helps residents by running a foodbank, a free toddler café, children’s clubs, holiday clubs, and after-school clubs as well as distributing grants and helping with form filling.

“They are creating a better world where we look after each other,” read their nomination.

Runners-up were Kevin and Penny Goldsack who run the George and Dragon pub in Snailwell and help bring their local community together as well as raising funds for village good causes.

Awards founder Alan Shand said the event had been a great success. “It was a real joy and a privilege to be part of it,” he said. “And it just demonstrated the power of community. Long may it continue.”