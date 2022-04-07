A special invitation is being issued to Newmarket women in a bid to tackle low uptake of potentially life-saving screening for cervical cancer.

The Suffolk GP Federation is currently involved with a project called Very Important Invitation, the aim of which is to promote awareness of the screening programme across the county. Recent figures show that one in four women are skipping screening, which can save 5,000 lives a year.

Health specialist nurses from Suffolk GP Federation have been visiting groups and organisations in the town, including the British Racing School with which it is working closely, to raise awareness of the importance of screening following concerns about a low take-up of checks.

Uptake of screenings in Newmarket is low

Lucy Ainsley, cervical screening project co-ordinator with the federation, which representatives surgeries across the county, said: “We are concerned that rates of uptake are at an all-time low at the moment. Our staff are working to try and increase uptake.”

The federation has now decided to put on face-to-face support groups including one in Newmarket next month. It will be a two-hour slot at the leisure centre in Exning Road on Saturday May 7.

“The idea of these face to face support groups is to allow anyone to come in and get confidential and professional advice regarding their cervical screening,” said Jodie Hammond, cervical screening health educator for West Suffolk.

“We want to give people the opportunity to come forward and ask questions in a safe and welcoming environment. From this we hope they will leave feeling more confident in booking their cervical screening appointment.”

Women can book their first cervical screening appointment six months before their 25th birthday. They would then have a smear every three years until they are 49 and every five years from the age of 50 to 64.