The store might still be under construction, but the Aldi supermarket chain is applying for a licence to sell alcohol at its new Newmarket outlet.

The fast-growing retail giant has asked West Suffolk Council for permission to sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm for consumption off its Exning Road premises.

Despite construction of the new store being halted last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and planning issues, bosses hadsaid they were aiming to open the store in May and have sent out leaflets advertising jobs.

Photographer Phil Fuller took this aerial shot of construction progress at the new Aldi store in Exning Road last month.

Representations about the application need to be sent by email to licensing@westsuffolk.gov.uk by February 15.

See the public notice announcing the application on page 35 along with other official notices.

Many public notices can also be viewed and searched for online.

