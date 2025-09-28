Organisers of Newmarket’s Henry Cecil Open Weekend are hoping to top the £89,000 raised by last year’s event.

Thousands of people thronged into Newmarket last weekend as the opening of some of the town’s racing top yards on Sunday once again proved a big attraction for visitors.

And, opening for the first time, it was trainer William Haggas’s stables that proved the biggest draw with a long queue of visitors forming keen to get their chance to get up close to stable stars including Economics, Montassib and yard favourite Hamish, who had been back in the winner’s enclosure just the previous week and greeted guests under the watchful eye of assistant trainer Maureen Haggas, who rides him every day.

Some of the visitors to Newmarket's Henry Cecil Open Weekend

“It’s gone very well,” said Mr Haggas, who was at the stable’s entrance to meet visitors and pose for selfies. “People said we would be busy and they were right. It’s great to meet people who have an affinity with your horses.”

The effort made by the trainer and his staff paid dividends, as the stable was named best in the large yard category, tying with James Fanshawe’s Pegasus Stables, in Snailwell Road, having been judged on the welcome for visitors and information provided.

The medium yard prize went to Phantom House trainer Dylan Cunha, with Charlie Clover’s Albert House, in Moulton Road, taking the small yard award and making it a family double for the Clover family, as older brother Tom won the inaugural running of the Newmarket trainers’ charity race at the Rowley Mile on Saturday.

Off and running in Shetland Pony Grand National

A total of 24 stables were open and, at the historic Sefton Lodge stables in Bury Road, trainer Richard Spencer, alongside owners Phil and Aidan Cunningham and winning jockey George Wood, showed off the Ayr Gold Cup and Ayr Silver Cup they had won by nailing an historic big race double the previous day.

Sunday started with the Tattersalls-sponsored gallops on Warren Hill, headlined by the John and Thady Gosden-trained stars Ombudsman, Field Of Gold, Damysus, Sweet William and Running Lion, with all of the work riders sporting the owners’ racing silks.

After the yards’ opening it was time for a programme of events at The Severals, including another round of the Shetland Pony Grand National, a parade of retired racehorses and the ever popular dog show, organised by trainer’s wife Jacko Fanshawe.

Two of the winning team members in the racing personality show jumping sponsored by Amo Racing, with Amo's operations manager Amy Drummond

The highlight of the afternoon was the racing personality show jumping for the Kate O’Sullivan Cup, presented by her family in memory of the previous manager of Discover Newmarket ,who was instrumental in the development of the town tourism organisation in its early days and who died last year.

It was newly appointed Amo Racing handler Kevin Philippart de Foy and his team who took the honours in the competition, sponsored by his boss Kia Joorabchian.

Aside from the open yards on the Sunday, a number of equine sites were also open for the public to explore including The National Stud, the Injured Jockeys’ Fund Peter O’Sullevan House, the British Racing School, the Jockey Club Rooms, the National Horseracing Museum, Tattersalls bloodstock auctioneers, Godolphin Lifetime Care and Rossdales Equine Hospital.

The riders in the Amon Racing sponsored racing personality show jumping

Visitors could also enjoy an afternoon’s racing at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile Racecourse as part of the weekend.

All money raised went to the Newmarket Housing Trust and its long-term charity partner Racing Welfare.