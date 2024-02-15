Suffolk Trading Standards has issued advice after Newmarket residents were approached at their door by a scam trader.

A person leafleting for a roofing company spoke to residents and offered to jet wash their driveway.

At one home the trader said it would cost £280 to clean and seal the driveway, but then dropped the price to £180 when the resident declined.

At another home the trader advised that it would cost £250 but then dropped the price to £150.

Suffolk Trading Standards are asking anyone with information regarding the trader to contact Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133.

Their advice if approached by a trader:

- Never agree to have any work done as a result of a cold call and don not be pressured into having the job done immediately.

- If you think work needs doing to your home, get quotes from two or three traders. Ask friends and family for recommendations of traders who have carried out work for them. You can also check Suffolk Trusted Trader for traders that have been vetted and approved: https://trustedtrader.team/Suffolk/.

- Ask for the full name and address from a trader before considering dealing with them and never rely solely on a mobile phone number.

- Ask for a written quotation detailing all the proposed work and a final price for the job before work starts.

- Only pay once the work is completed to your satisfaction, do not pay up front for materials and do not pay cash.