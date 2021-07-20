A teashop in Newmarket has been presented with an award for its work with apprentices.

Nancy’s Vintage Teashop, in Old Station Road, was recognised as the Catering and Hospitality Apprentice Employer of the Year in the prestigious Cambridge Regional College Apprenticeship Awards, which took place online.

Simon Johnson, director of the teashop, said: “Apprentices are a valuable asset to any company. We give them the opportunity to learn a trade and it allows us to share our professional experience.

Simon Johnson with apprentice Ploy Tachadee (49177448)

“Having an apprentice at Nancy’s has helped the business immensely.”

Mr Johnson, 45, of Stetchworth, who took over the business in December 2018, described his pride at winning the award, which is

now hanging on the wall in his

shop, adding: “We’re extremely proud to have been singled out for recognition, especially as this was the first year that we’d taken on an apprentice.

“It’s been great having someone we can train up and help develop, and we have already offered our apprentice a full time position.

“We’ll certainly be looking to continue our involvement in apprenticeships going forward.”

The award was given for the shop’s commitment to the apprenticeship programme during a national lockdown, with a special mention given to the level of training and development offered to its apprentice, and how that enabled the individual to complete additional catering related qualifications alongside their apprenticeship.

The winners, which included eight businesses and eight apprentices, were announced by Mark Robertson, the principal of Cambridge Regional College, and deputy principal Michelle Dowse.

Ms Dowse described the winning apprentices and employers as ‘shining examples of the success that can be achieved through apprenticeships’.

She added: “We hope this will inspire learners of all ages to consider apprenticeships as a route to a great career and encourage more employers to consider the programme as a way of supporting the next generation entering their industry.”

