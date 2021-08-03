Two vehicles in Newmarket have been targeted by catalytic converter thieves within the space of a week.

The first incident took place on Nimbus Way between 3pm on Wednesday and 11.15am on Saturday, when a Vauxhall parked in a residential garage block had its converter removed.

A silver Honda parked in Mill Reef Close was then the subject of a second catalytic converter theft at around 11.15pm last night.

Police have appealed for information after two thefts in Newmarket. (49851579)

Witnesses to the second incident described seeing four men in black clothing remove the converter before leaving in a dark coloured Audi or similar vehicle.

Police have appealed for information relating to the crimes and have encouraged vehicle owners to regularly check the security of their vehicle.

If you noticed any unusual activity near the locations at these times, or have any information about these crimes, please contact Suffolk Police on 101 and quote the reference number 37/41796/21 for the theft on Nimbus Way and 37/42294/21 for the Mill Reef Close incident.

