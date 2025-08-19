A town shopping centre pushed a district’s recycling drive forward with its very own green month.

The Guineas, in Newmarket, crowned Cameron Wheatley, of Time 2 Vape, as its recycling champion for the month.

The centre is host to one of West Suffolk Council’s reverse vending machines (RVM), a scheme brought forward by Newmarket councillor Janne Jarvis.

Recycling hero Cameron Wheatley with Ross McKittrick, Guineas centre manager, Natalie Robinson, BID manager, Cllr Janne Jarvis and Zoltan Bata, Guineas operations manager. Picture: Keith Heppell

In total, during the month, 689 cans and bottles were recycled, with Cameron and Time 2 Vape responsible for 74 of them. TROVR sponsored the event with a £250 voucher prize.

Cllr Jarvis said: “It was a way to encourage as many shops and people working in The Guineas to recycle as many bottles as possible.

“This thing The Guineas did was the perfect example of incentivising people financially – it’s working really well.”

Cllr Jarvis said West Suffolk has been leading the way nationally on the RVM and deposit return schemes, and he is fielding questions and queries from local authorities across the country about it.

There are also RVMs in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Sudbury.

One recycled aluminum can can power a TV for three hours or an iPod for 20 hours.