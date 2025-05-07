A town social club could be reconfigured to provide a smaller commercial unit as well as five flats.

Besnik Berisha has applied to West Suffolk Council to redevelop The Foresters Social Club, in Kingston Passage, Newmarket.

There is an existing two-storey flat above the club; the plans would provide four new flats alongside this.

The current flat space would be extended on the ground and first floor, while the club would be converted into four one-bedroom flats and a smaller commercial space would be created on the ground floor.

Of the new flats, one would be on the ground floor, two on the first floor and the last in a new roof extension.

A design and access statement said the proposals were designed to be in keeping the building and its traditional window openings and materials.

There would be balconies on the upper levels, which will include privacy balustrading, to give private areas for the residents as well as stopping overlooking.

The ground floor flat would have a private terrace.

The new commercial unit would have a traditional shopfront facade.

A design and access statement argued the sort of accommodation proposed was needed in Newmarket.

A decision on the plans is due by June 29.