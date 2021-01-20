The rush to protect Newmarket’s most vulnerable against coronavirus is set to go into overdrive with the town’s memorial hall on the verge of being used as a vaccination hub.

Cllr Andy Drummond told the Journal concerns about accessing the vaccine had been listened to by town MP and health secretary Matt Hancock, and that today the High Street’s memorial hall had been accepted as a jabs hub.

When the centre is opened it will mean residents will not have to drive 10 miles to Mildenhall’s Jubilee Centre for the life saving injection.

Medics at the centre started dishing out first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech on Friday, and opening a Newmarket hub marks another ramping up of the race to protect the country from Covid-19.

Confirmation that a second vaccination hub for the Forest Heath area will be set up in Newmarket finally came through today.

Currently Newmarket residents who are older than 70, frontline healthcare workers or clinically vulnerable adults, are having to make the 20 mile round trip to Mildenhall’s Jubilee Centre but that should soon change with the news that the town’s memorial hall has been accepted as a vaccination site.

Derek Adcock, a patient at Newmarket’s Orchard House surgery, gets his jab at Mildenhall on Saturday.

Details of how the Newmarket hub will operate are still to be released but the Mildenhall vaccine hub is now moving on to its next cohort, with those between the ages of 75 and 79 now starting to get the call up.

The launch of the jabs drive in the Forest Heath area last week comes more than four weeks after they began to be dished out in nearby Soham and in other places around Suffolk.

Despite the later start doctors are optimistic the they can meet the target set by the Government – to offer a jab for the most vulnerable by February 15 – but only if vaccines keep being delivered as planned

