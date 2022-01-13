Newmarket is in line for a clean-up as part of a £250,000 government-funded campaign to help High Streets recover from the pandemic.

It is also part of a wider drive from Love Newmarket (the Business Improvement District for Newmarket BID) and the town council to support people to take pride in, and improve the look of, the town.

“One of the key ambitions as we entered our second term was to improve the look and feel of our town centre, in order to make it a better place to live, work and visit,” said Steve Elsom, chairman of LoveNewmarket BID.

Newmarket High Street. Picture by Mark Westley

“We are delighted to have partnered with both the district and the town council to deliver the deep clean programme which will greatly enhance our town centre environment and hopefully further encourage the return of shoppers and visitors to our historic town.”

Partners, including business improvement districts and local councils, were consulted on what initiatives to take forward that met the strict criteria for the Welcome Back funding initiative.

And one of the main requests was for for additional deep street cleaning and chewing gum removal, as well as improved landscape maintenance. This is to help further encourage visitors and make the town centres an even more welcome place to shop.

There will also be a campaign encouraging people to back their local businesses while staying Covid-19 safe, an extension of the campaign the council ran last year and, in addition, the council will be supporting events, encouraging people to use markets and additional promotions during the year around supporting local businesses and town centres.

Cllr Peter Stevens, West Suffolk’s portfolio holder for operations, said: “There are strict rules what this can be spent on and we have engaged with our partners to bring forward a range of initiatives including this deep clean to further encourage people into our already popular towns.

“The work in Bury St Edmunds has gone well and we are pleased to work with Love Newmarket and the town council on this initiative which not only helps encourage people to support local businesses and keep Covid-19 safe but also to take pride in this great town of Newmarket.

“This is part of a wider programme of initiatives and events we have carried out during the pandemic.”