Newmarket's Christmas lights are set to be switched on at the end of the week in a special online broadcast.

On Friday the town's festive lights will be turned on in a broadcast on Love Newmarket's social media page, with Cllr Michael Jefferys and the town's business improvement district manager Paul Brown flicking the switch in the online only event.

Usually the High Street is packed, with rides, stalls, and food bringing people from in and around the town to the centre to celebrate Christmas.

Newmarket's Christmas tree, at the Bill Tutte Memorial in the High Street Picture: Phil Fuller (43146827)

But, because of the coronavirus pandemic continuing to sweep the world, the event had to be cancelled for the year.

Also on Friday Racing Welfare's Presents Galore, the biggest Christmas Fair in East Anglia, will be happening virtually too.

Usually held at the Rowley Mile, the racing charity has set up website PresentsGalore.org in place of the event, which had to be re-thought because of the latest lockdown.

Newmarket's clock tower, at the top of the High Street, will be lit up for Christmas Picture: Phil Fuller (43146829)

Lauren Braithwaite, the marketing executive at Racing Welfare, said: "We are taking Presents Galore online, hosting the event virtually to bring you the wonderful small and independent retailers who were due to be part of this year’s fair, all from the comfort of your own home."

And later on in the month the Nutcracker Trail, which takes children on an adventure through the town centre, will be opened.

From December 4 to January 26 the Nutcrackers will be out and ready to be found by those taking part in the festive search.

