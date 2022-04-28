Newmarket’s iconic clock tower could be in for a major facelift as part of the town’s celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The red brick tower, which is over 130 years old, was originally built in honour of another Royal milestone, Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee in 1887, and town councillors are currently considering a project which would see it restored as a way of commemorating the current monarch’s 70 year reign.

Town mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys, who this week suggested it be named the most iconic feature in Suffolk, said: “This seems the most appropriate time to complete this project and we are confident we can find the funds so it will go ahead.”

Newmarket clock tower. Picture: Mark Westley

The clock tower is grade II-listed and was originally built by local Newmarket builder Richard Arber, with the costs met by public subscription. Officially opened in 1890, it had stone drinking fountains on three sides and bears the inscription 1837 Jubilate Victoriae 1887.

The clock, which was made by Smith of Derby, was donated by local racehorse trainer Charles Blanton and is still wound by hand.

Back in 2018 the town council commissioned a survey report into the tower’s condition by historic building specialists the Morton Partnership.

It recommended cleaning, repair and conservation of stonework, brickwork masonry and roof tiling, a protective coating and sealant applied to the ironwork and clock face and the replacement of damaged and missing panes of stained glass.

Initial costings for the work provided by a specialist restorer suggested it would be around £77,000 and town councillors have looked at taking out a public works loan over 20 years to cover the cost of the work.

However, Cllr Jefferys said he was now confident that the council could cover 90 per cent of the costs thanks to money it already had.

“There is no doubt Newmarket’s Jubilee clock tower is a remarkable feature of our town and a restoration project would indeed be a fitting way to celebrate our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"We have already received estimates of what it would cost and we may get another but there are not many people out there who can do this specialist type of work and the important thing is to do a good job so the town will continue to be proud of this iconic building," he said.