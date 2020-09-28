A discount retailer building a new store in Newmarket has said its outlet will be opening next year.

Aldi, who are building the new store in Exning Road, had paused building earlier this year because of coronavirus and planning issues but are now aiming for a mid-2021 opening, a spokesman said.

The store had planning permission to build its Exning Road branch after buying the land from supermarket Morrison's in 2017.

Computer generated image of proposed Aldi store in Exning Road, Newmarket, which supermarket bosses have said will now open in mid-2021.

When plans to build the supermarket about three years ago they were greeted with enthusiasm by town residents who took part in a public consultation.

Out of 902 people who responded to a questionnaire, 828 or 92 per cent of people were in favour of the development.

Aldi have previously said the store would create 50 new jobs.

Earlier this year the supermarket also said it would open a second store in Bury St Edmunds at Suffolk Park, which would continue trading alongside its branch in Dettingen Way.

Supermarket bosses said the extra branch would help cut traffic and be 'more convenient' for shoppers who have to travel across town to reach the current shop.

