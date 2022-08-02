A toy shop has announced its move to a new location in Newmarket High Street.

Moons toy shop has spent the last week moving in to the unit which was formerly occupied by Peacocks, and is open for business as usual.

A post made on the company’s Facebook page on July 25, said: “After 52 years at the current location, Moons Toy Store is moving just across the street next to New Look.

Moons Toy Store in Newmarket is on the move. Picture: Google

“It’s bigger, better and most importantly, all on one floor, so much easier for the buggies and wheelchairs.”

“The move is happening during the next few days and business will be open throughout.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience. Please like, share and comment on this post and you will win prizes at the new store.”