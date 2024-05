Traffic was at a standstill on the A14 after a cow strolled onto the road.

Suffolk Police was called at 12.10pm to the incident westbound near Newmarket.

A spokesperson said the cow was on the hard shoulder and traffic was at a standstill.

Its owner was found and the cow was returned to its field at 12.55pm.