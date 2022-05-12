More news, no ads

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a crash involving a lorry and an ambulance.

Police were called to the road between junction 37 and 38 eastbound at Newmarket after 11.50am.

A Suffolk police spokesperson confirmed no significant injuries have been reported.

One lane is closed between junction 37 and 38 eastbound.

Lane two is currently closed while they await the recovery of the ambulance.

Heavy traffic is building in the area, according to the AA traffic map.