Lanes have reopened on two stretches of the A14 after two crashes and a lorry spillage saw drivers faced with severe delays earlier today.

Lane closures were in place on the eastbound and westbound carriageways near Newmarket after two separate crashes - one involving two lorries and the other a lorry and a car.

Police were called to the scene between junctions 35 and 36 at around 3.15pm. Traffic officers from Highways England are also on the scene.

Drivers are facing severe delays on the A14 this afternoon, with lanes blocked on two stretches of the road.. Picture: Phil Fuller

A police spokesman said the crashes had caused 'damage only' and that recovery is underway.

Delays of 45 minutes and a seven mile tailback are being reported on the AA Route Planner, which added that the average speed is around 10mph.

The A14 was also down to one lane on the westbound carriageway at the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich due to a lorry spillage.

Suffolk Police and Highways England contractors were on the scene to with the clear-up.

